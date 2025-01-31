Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹269.20 and closed at ₹267.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹280.20 and a low of ₹268 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹203,760.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70, with a trading volume of 2,009,619 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.37
|Support 1
|270.92
|Resistance 2
|286.58
|Support 2
|263.68
|Resistance 3
|293.82
|Support 3
|259.47
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 23.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 187.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹280.20 & ₹268 yesterday to end at ₹278.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.