LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 321.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 325.9 and closed at 321.35. The stock reached a high of 326.75 and a low of 317.5. The market capitalization stood at 232,450.97 crore with a 52-week high of 340.35 and a 52-week low of 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,085,340 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:21:01 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at 316.55. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have experienced a significant increase of 143.38%, reaching 316.55. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.52%
3 Months24.44%
6 Months69.29%
YTD72.69%
1 Year143.38%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1323.7Support 1314.85
Resistance 2329.55Support 2311.85
Resistance 3332.55Support 3306.0
31 Jul 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 341.0, 7.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy99108
    Hold2224
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
31 Jul 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43727 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹321.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 326.75 & 317.5 yesterday to end at 318. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

