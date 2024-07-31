Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹325.9 and closed at ₹321.35. The stock reached a high of ₹326.75 and a low of ₹317.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹232,450.97 crore with a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a 52-week low of ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,085,340 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at ₹316.55. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have experienced a significant increase of 143.38%, reaching ₹316.55. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.52%
|3 Months
|24.44%
|6 Months
|69.29%
|YTD
|72.69%
|1 Year
|143.38%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|323.7
|Support 1
|314.85
|Resistance 2
|329.55
|Support 2
|311.85
|Resistance 3
|332.55
|Support 3
|306.0
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹341.0, 7.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.75 & ₹317.5 yesterday to end at ₹318. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend