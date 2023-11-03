Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1033.55 and closed at ₹1032.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1043.35 and a low of ₹1033.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is currently at ₹48,395.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1147.95 and the 52-week low is ₹744. A total of 5,751 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.