Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 12:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 1032.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1036.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at 1033.55 and closed at 1032.25. The stock reached a high of 1043.35 and a low of 1033.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is currently at 48,395.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1147.95 and the 52-week low is 744. A total of 5,751 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Bharat Forge

Top active call options for Bharat Forge at 03 Nov 12:12 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.0 (+2.22%) & 8.0 (+0.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Forge at 03 Nov 12:12 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.0 (-4.0%) & 19.0 (-0.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Nov 2023, 12:00 PM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8889
Buy9998
Hold3335
Sell4442
Strong Sell3333
03 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1036.65, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1032.25

Bharat Forge stock currently has a price of 1036.65. The stock has experienced a 0.43% percent change, with a net change of 4.4.

Click here for Bharat Forge Profit Loss

03 Nov 2023, 11:42 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Havells India1272.66.750.531466.01092.079729.63
Bharat Forge1036.454.20.411147.95744.048255.93
Schaeffler India2751.45103.653.913719.22554.7543006.17
Sundram Fasteners1283.450.80.061334.15871.026968.93
SKF India4815.620.150.425528.93961.023789.06
03 Nov 2023, 11:23 AM IST Bharat Forge November futures opened at 1042.15 as against previous close of 1038.95

Bharat Forge is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1040.25. The bid price stands at 1044.0 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 1044.55 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 8647000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Forge stock today was 1033.55, while the high price reached 1043.35.

03 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1032.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had a volume of 5751 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1032.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.