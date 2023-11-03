Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1033.55 and closed at ₹1032.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1043.35 and a low of ₹1033.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is currently at ₹48,395.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1147.95 and the 52-week low is ₹744. A total of 5,751 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Bharat Forge at 03 Nov 12:12 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹23.0 (+2.22%) & ₹8.0 (+0.63%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharat Forge at 03 Nov 12:12 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (-4.0%) & ₹19.0 (-0.26%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Bharat Forge stock currently has a price of ₹1036.65. The stock has experienced a 0.43% percent change, with a net change of 4.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Havells India
|1272.6
|6.75
|0.53
|1466.0
|1092.0
|79729.63
|Bharat Forge
|1036.45
|4.2
|0.41
|1147.95
|744.0
|48255.93
|Schaeffler India
|2751.45
|103.65
|3.91
|3719.2
|2554.75
|43006.17
|Sundram Fasteners
|1283.45
|0.8
|0.06
|1334.15
|871.0
|26968.93
|SKF India
|4815.6
|20.15
|0.42
|5528.9
|3961.0
|23789.06
Bharat Forge is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1040.25. The bid price stands at 1044.0 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 1044.55 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 8647000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Bharat Forge stock today was ₹1033.55, while the high price reached ₹1043.35.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had a volume of 5751 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1032.25.
