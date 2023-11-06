Hello User
Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1032.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1030.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had an opening price of 1033.55 and a closing price of 1032.25. The stock reached a high of 1043.35 and a low of 1027.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is 47,983.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1147.95 and the 52-week low is 744. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,579.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1030.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1032.25

The current data for Bharat Forge stock shows that the price is 1030.6. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.65.

06 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1032.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had a total volume of 15,579 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was recorded at 1,032.25.

