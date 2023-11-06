Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had an opening price of ₹1033.55 and a closing price of ₹1032.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1043.35 and a low of ₹1027.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is ₹47,983.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1147.95 and the 52-week low is ₹744. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,579.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bharat Forge stock shows that the price is ₹1030.6. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.65.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had a total volume of 15,579 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹1,032.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!