Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had an open price of ₹1030.65 and a close price of ₹1030.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1083.65 and a low of ₹1030.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹50,095.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1147.95, while the 52-week low is ₹744. The stock had a trading volume of 134,949 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bharat Forge stock shows that its price is ₹1075.95 with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 45.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.6%
|3 Months
|19.99%
|6 Months
|38.21%
|YTD
|22.26%
|1 Year
|25.83%
The current stock price of Bharat Forge is ₹1075.95, with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 45.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change indicating a bullish trend. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be interested in further analyzing the stock for potential investment opportunities.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 134,949. The closing price for the stock was ₹1030.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!