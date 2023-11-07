Hello User
Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 4.4 %. The stock closed at 1030.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1075.95 per share.

Bharat Forge

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had an open price of 1030.65 and a close price of 1030.6. The stock reached a high of 1083.65 and a low of 1030.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 50,095.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1147.95, while the 52-week low is 744. The stock had a trading volume of 134,949 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bharat Forge Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1075.95, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹1030.6

The current data for Bharat Forge stock shows that its price is 1075.95 with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 45.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.6%
3 Months19.99%
6 Months38.21%
YTD22.26%
1 Year25.83%
07 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1075.95, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹1030.6

The current stock price of Bharat Forge is 1075.95, with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 45.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change indicating a bullish trend. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be interested in further analyzing the stock for potential investment opportunities.

07 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1030.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 134,949. The closing price for the stock was 1030.6.

