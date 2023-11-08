Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1079.95 and closed at ₹1075.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1079.95 and a low of ₹1015.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹49,073.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1147.95, while the 52-week low is ₹744. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,517 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bharat Forge Top active call options for Bharat Forge at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.65 (-25.73%) & ₹19.0 (-20.34%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Forge at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹25.15 (+18.08%) & ₹7.8 (+15.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1045.6, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1054.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Bharat Forge is ₹1045.6. There has been a 0.87% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.15.

Bharat Forge share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Havells India 1256.1 2.95 0.24 1466.0 1092.0 78695.89 Bharat Forge 1046.75 -8.0 -0.76 1147.95 744.0 48735.49 Schaeffler India 2745.0 -25.95 -0.94 3719.2 2554.75 42905.36 Sundram Fasteners 1273.9 16.1 1.28 1334.15 871.0 26768.25 SKF India 4926.05 28.6 0.58 5528.9 3961.0 24334.69

Bharat Forge share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharat Forge stock today was ₹1046.05, while the high price was ₹1063.

Bharat Forge November futures opened at 1063.0 as against previous close of 1057.2 Bharat Forge is currently trading at a spot price of 1049.65. The bid price is 1051.75 and the offer price is 1052.65. The bid quantity is 500 and the offer quantity is 1000. The stock has an open interest of 7956500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1051.8, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1054.75 The current data for Bharat Forge stock shows that the stock price is ₹1051.8. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its price.

Bharat Forge share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.48% 3 Months 18.08% 6 Months 36.26% YTD 19.88% 1 Year 20.48%

Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1053.9, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1075.95 The current stock price of Bharat Forge is ₹1053.9. There has been a percent change of -2.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹22.05 in the stock price.

Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1075.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,517. The closing price for the stock was ₹1075.95.