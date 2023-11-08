comScore
Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Plummets in Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Plummets in Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1054.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1045.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat ForgePremium
Bharat Forge

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at 1079.95 and closed at 1075.95. The stock reached a high of 1079.95 and a low of 1015.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 49,073.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1147.95, while the 52-week low is 744. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:46:48 AM IST

Top active options for Bharat Forge

Top active call options for Bharat Forge at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1060.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.65 (-25.73%) & 19.0 (-20.34%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Forge at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 25.15 (+18.08%) & 7.8 (+15.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38:21 AM IST

Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1045.6, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1054.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharat Forge is 1045.6. There has been a 0.87% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -9.15.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33:15 AM IST

Bharat Forge share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Havells India1256.12.950.241466.01092.078695.89
Bharat Forge1046.75-8.0-0.761147.95744.048735.49
Schaeffler India2745.0-25.95-0.943719.22554.7542905.36
Sundram Fasteners1273.916.11.281334.15871.026768.25
SKF India4926.0528.60.585528.93961.024334.69
08 Nov 2023, 10:10:03 AM IST

Bharat Forge share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Forge stock today was 1046.05, while the high price was 1063.

08 Nov 2023, 10:09:56 AM IST

Bharat Forge November futures opened at 1063.0 as against previous close of 1057.2

Bharat Forge is currently trading at a spot price of 1049.65. The bid price is 1051.75 and the offer price is 1052.65. The bid quantity is 500 and the offer quantity is 1000. The stock has an open interest of 7956500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:46 AM IST

Bharat Forge Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42:23 AM IST

Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1051.8, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1054.75

The current data for Bharat Forge stock shows that the stock price is 1051.8. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of 2.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39:50 AM IST

Bharat Forge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.48%
3 Months18.08%
6 Months36.26%
YTD19.88%
1 Year20.48%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10:05 AM IST

Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1053.9, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1075.95

The current stock price of Bharat Forge is 1053.9. There has been a percent change of -2.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.05, suggesting a decrease of 22.05 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:07:10 AM IST

Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1075.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,517. The closing price for the stock was 1075.95.

