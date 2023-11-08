Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1079.95 and closed at ₹1075.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1079.95 and a low of ₹1015.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹49,073.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1147.95, while the 52-week low is ₹744. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.