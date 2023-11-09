Hello User
Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge stock plunges amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 1054.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge

On the last day, Bharat Forge opened at 1060.05 and closed at 1054.75. The stock reached a high of 1063 and a low of 1027.25. The market capitalization of the company is 48165.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1147.95, while the 52-week low is 744. The BSE volume for the stock was 25206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Bharat Forge stock shows that its price is 1034.5 with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -20.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

