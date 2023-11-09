Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge stock plunges amid market downturn

On the last day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1060.05 and closed at ₹1054.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹1027.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48165.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1147.95, while the 52-week low is ₹744. The BSE volume for the stock was 25206 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bharat Forge stock shows that its price is ₹1034.5 with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -20.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
