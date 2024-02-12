Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1314.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1314.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Forge had an open price of 1325.75 and a close price of 1314.9. The stock had a high of 1330 and a low of 1305.65. The market capitalization of the company is 61,193.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1321 and the 52-week low is 744. The BSE volume for the day was 20,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1314.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, there were 20,168 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1314.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!