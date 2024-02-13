Hello User
Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.88 %. The stock closed at 1130.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1075.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at 1325.75 and closed at 1314.9. The stock reached a high of 1330 and a low of 1117.7. The market capitalization of the company is 52630.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1321, while the 52-week low is 744. The BSE volume for the stock was 315,485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Bharat Forge Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1075.15, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹1130.3

The current data of Bharat Forge stock shows that its price is 1075.15 with a percent change of -4.88. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 4.88% from its previous value. The net change is -55.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 55.15 in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.06%
3 Months0.2%
6 Months18.87%
YTD-8.67%
1 Year28.08%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1150, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1130.3

The stock price of Bharat Forge is currently at 1150, which represents a 1.74% increase. The net change in the stock price is 19.7 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1314.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 315,485 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1314.9.

