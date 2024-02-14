Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge's stock opened at ₹1149 and closed at ₹1130.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1150 and a low of ₹1063.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹50,838.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1330, while the 52-week low is ₹744. The BSE volume for the stock was 146,319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
