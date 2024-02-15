Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge's Stock Sees Positive Gains Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1086.3 and closed at ₹1091.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1120.05 and a low of ₹1074.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹51645.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1330 and the 52-week low is ₹744. The stock had a trading volume of 65119 shares on the BSE.
The current price of Bharat Forge stock is ₹1116.35, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 11.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.02% or ₹11.25.
