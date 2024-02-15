Hello User
Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge's Stock Sees Positive Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1105.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1116.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Forge opened at 1086.3 and closed at 1091.8. The stock reached a high of 1120.05 and a low of 1074.9. The company's market capitalization is 51645.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1330 and the 52-week low is 744. The stock had a trading volume of 65119 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1116.35, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1105.1

The current price of Bharat Forge stock is 1116.35, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 11.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.02% or 11.25.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1091.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 65,119. The closing price for the stock was 1,091.8.

