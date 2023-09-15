Hello User
Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1107.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge

On the last day, Bharat Forge opened at 1133.75 and closed at 1107.9. The stock reached a high of 1142.5 and a low of 1112.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is 51,929.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1121.4, and the 52-week low is 677.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,131 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Havells India1398.66.50.471466.01092.087623.65
Schaeffler India3434.762.11.843968.752554.7553685.62
Bharat Forge1114.06.10.551121.4677.8551866.57
Sundram Fasteners1239.852.90.231334.15843.1726052.77
SKF India5229.39.50.185528.93961.025832.74
15 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1107.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded in Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,136 shares. The closing price for the day was 1107.9.

