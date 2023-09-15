Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1133.75 and closed at ₹1107.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1142.5 and a low of ₹1112.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is ₹51,929.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1121.4, and the 52-week low is ₹677.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,131 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Bharat Forge share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Havells India
|1398.6
|6.5
|0.47
|1466.0
|1092.0
|87623.65
|Schaeffler India
|3434.7
|62.1
|1.84
|3968.75
|2554.75
|53685.62
|Bharat Forge
|1114.0
|6.1
|0.55
|1121.4
|677.85
|51866.57
|Sundram Fasteners
|1239.85
|2.9
|0.23
|1334.15
|843.17
|26052.77
|SKF India
|5229.3
|9.5
|0.18
|5528.9
|3961.0
|25832.74
15 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1107.9 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of shares traded in Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,136 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1107.9.