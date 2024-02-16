Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge's Stocks Soar in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1110.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1117.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at 1116.35 and closed at 1105.1. The stock's highest price for the day was 1116.35 and the lowest price was 1094.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at 51,690.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1330 and the 52-week low is 744. The BSE volume for the day was 107,716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1117.15, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1110.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharat Forge is 1117.15. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, which means that the stock price has increased by 7.05.

16 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1105.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,716. The closing price of the shares was 1105.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!