Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1134 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1129.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge

On the last day, Bharat Forge's stock opened at 1133.75 and closed at 1107.9. The stock reached its high of 1142.5 and its low of 1111 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is 52,797.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1142.5 and its 52-week low is 677.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1129.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1134

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharat Forge is 1129.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -4.1.

18 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bharat Forge Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.62%
3 Months26.5%
6 Months41.68%
YTD28.93%
1 Year44.56%
18 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1134, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹1107.9

The current stock price of Bharat Forge is 1134. It has seen a percent change of 2.36, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 26.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

18 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1107.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 69,396 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1,107.9 per share.

