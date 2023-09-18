Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stock Dips in Trading

On the last day, Bharat Forge's stock opened at ₹1133.75 and closed at ₹1107.9. The stock reached its high of ₹1142.5 and its low of ₹1111 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is ₹52,797.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1142.5 and its 52-week low is ₹677.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,396 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharat Forge is ₹1129.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -4.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.62%
|3 Months
|26.5%
|6 Months
|41.68%
|YTD
|28.93%
|1 Year
|44.56%
The current stock price of Bharat Forge is ₹1134. It has seen a percent change of 2.36, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 26.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 69,396 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1,107.9 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!