Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 1110.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at 1117.15, reached a high of 1136.4, and a low of 1106.15 before closing at 1110.1. The market capitalization stood at 52,816.98 crores, with a 52-week high of 1330 and a 52-week low of 744. The BSE volume for the day was 26,056 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1110.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge on the BSE had a volume of 26,056 shares with a closing price of 1,110.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!