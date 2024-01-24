Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had an open price of ₹1227.35 and a close price of ₹1223.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1232.05 and a low of ₹1189.95. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is currently valued at ₹55,503.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1298.5, while the 52-week low is ₹744. The total trading volume on the BSE was 23,242 shares.
24 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1223.95 on last trading day
