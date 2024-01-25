Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Forge's stock opened at ₹1190.15 and closed at ₹1192.95. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1219, while the lowest price was ₹1181. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is ₹56,760.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1298.5 and the 52-week low is ₹744. The stock's volume on the BSE was 13,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.