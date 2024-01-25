Hello User
Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 1192.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1219 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Forge's stock opened at 1190.15 and closed at 1192.95. The stock's highest price for the day was 1219, while the lowest price was 1181. The market capitalization of Bharat Forge is 56,760.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1298.5 and the 52-week low is 744. The stock's volume on the BSE was 13,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1192.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, a total of 13,512 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,192.95.

