Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Stocks Tumble in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 1214.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1200.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Bharat Forge was 1227.5 and the close price was 1214.85. The stock reached a high of 1227.5 and a low of 1192.75. The market capitalization of the company is 55911.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1298.5 and the 52-week low is 744. The BSE volume for the day was 24529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1200.75, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1214.85

The current data of Bharat Forge stock shows that its price is 1200.75 with a percent change of -1.16 and a net change of -14.1. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.16% and the decrease in value is 14.1 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1214.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,529. The closing price for the shares was 1214.85.

