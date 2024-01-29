Hello User
Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 1214.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1200.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : Bharat Forge's stock opened at 1227.5 on the last trading day and closed at 1214.85. The stock reached a high of 1227.5 and a low of 1192.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 55,911.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1298.5 and the 52-week low is 744. The stock saw a trading volume of 24,529 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Forge share price NSE Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1214.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,529. The closing price of the shares was 1214.85.

