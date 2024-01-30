Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had an open price of ₹1200.1 and a close price of ₹1200.1. The stock had a high of ₹1250 and a low of ₹1200.1. The market capitalization of the company was ₹58055.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1298.5 and the 52-week low was ₹744. The BSE volume for the stock was 23836 shares.
The current price of Bharat Forge stock is ₹1246.8, which represents a 3.89% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 46.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.79%
|3 Months
|7.78%
|6 Months
|33.52%
|YTD
|0.43%
|1 Year
|45.43%
The current stock price of Bharat Forge is ₹1246.8 with a percent change of 3.89 and a net change of 46.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.89% or ₹46.7.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, a total volume of 23,836 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹1200.1.
