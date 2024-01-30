Hello User
Bharat Forge share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.89 %. The stock closed at 1200.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1246.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge had an open price of 1200.1 and a close price of 1200.1. The stock had a high of 1250 and a low of 1200.1. The market capitalization of the company was 58055.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1298.5 and the 52-week low was 744. The BSE volume for the stock was 23836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Bharat Forge share price update :Bharat Forge trading at ₹1246.8, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹1200.1

The current price of Bharat Forge stock is 1246.8, which represents a 3.89% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 46.7 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months7.78%
6 Months33.52%
YTD0.43%
1 Year45.43%
30 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1200.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Forge on the BSE, a total volume of 23,836 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 1200.1.

