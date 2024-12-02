Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1325.05 and closed at ₹1329.5, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1345 and a low of ₹1325.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62028.04 crore, Bharat Forge's 52-week high stands at ₹1826.2, while the low is ₹1063.4. The BSE volume for the day was 14,910 shares.
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1508.0, 13.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1839.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 705 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1345 & ₹1325.05 yesterday to end at ₹1331.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.