Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 1331.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1343 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at 1330.35 and closed at 1331.7, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1349 and dipped to a low of 1305.35. With a market capitalization of 62028.04 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1826.2, while the low is 1063.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,028 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Forge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11360.18Support 11316.53
Resistance 21376.42Support 21289.12
Resistance 31403.83Support 31272.88
03 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1508.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 920.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1839.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy101099
    Hold3332
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell4455
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: Bharat Forge volume yesterday was 994 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 988 k

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 982 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: Bharat Forge closed at ₹1331.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1349 & 1305.35 yesterday to end at 1343. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

