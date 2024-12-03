Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1330.35 and closed at ₹1331.7, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1349 and dipped to a low of ₹1305.35. With a market capitalization of ₹62028.04 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1826.2, while the low is ₹1063.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,028 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Forge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1360.18
|Support 1
|1316.53
|Resistance 2
|1376.42
|Support 2
|1289.12
|Resistance 3
|1403.83
|Support 3
|1272.88
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1508.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1839.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 982 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1349 & ₹1305.35 yesterday to end at ₹1343. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.