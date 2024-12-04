Hello User
Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1343.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at 1336.2 and closed at 1343.3, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1355.4 and a low of 1336.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 62,563.48 crore, Bharat Forge's 52-week high stands at 1826.2, while the low is 1063.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: Bharat Forge closed at ₹1343.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1355.4 & 1336.2 yesterday to end at 1349.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

