Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1336.2 and closed at ₹1343.3, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1355.4 and a low of ₹1336.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62,563.48 crore, Bharat Forge's 52-week high stands at ₹1826.2, while the low is ₹1063.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,785 shares.
Bharat Forge Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1355.4 & ₹1336.2 yesterday to end at ₹1349.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.