Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 02:45 PM IST Trade
Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 6.18 %. The stock closed at 1240.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1316.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at 1242 and closed at 1240.2. The stock reached a high of 1356.15 and a low of 1209. The market capitalization stood at 61314.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1330 and the 52-week low is 753.1. The BSE volume for the day was 154515 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST Bharat Forge share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1131.32% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharat Forge traded by 2 PM is significantly higher today, at 1131.32% above yesterday's volume. The price of the stock is currently trading at 1358, reflecting a 9.5% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

08 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST Bharat Forge share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1381.17 and 1248.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1248.22 and selling near hourly resistance at 1381.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11364.57Support 11306.72
Resistance 21388.13Support 21272.43
Resistance 31422.42Support 31248.87
08 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1180.0, 12.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1346.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5545
    Buy1010108
    Hold2224
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell4444
08 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1240.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1356.15 & 1209 yesterday to end at 1240.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

