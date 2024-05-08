Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Forge opened at ₹1242 and closed at ₹1240.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1356.15 and a low of ₹1209. The market capitalization stood at ₹61314.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1330 and the 52-week low is ₹753.1. The BSE volume for the day was 154515 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Bharat Forge traded by 2 PM is significantly higher today, at 1131.32% above yesterday's volume. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹1358, reflecting a 9.5% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1381.17 and 1248.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1248.22 and selling near hourly resistance at 1381.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1364.57
|Support 1
|1306.72
|Resistance 2
|1388.13
|Support 2
|1272.43
|Resistance 3
|1422.42
|Support 3
|1248.87
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1180.0, 12.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1346.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
The stock traded in the range of ₹1356.15 & ₹1209 yesterday to end at ₹1240.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
