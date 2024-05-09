Hello User
Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 13.54 %. The stock closed at 1240.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1408.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : Bharat Forge's stock on the last day had an open price of 1242, closing at 1240.2 with a high of 1446.55 and a low of 1209. The market capitalization stood at 65566.06 crore with a 52-week high of 1330 and a low of 753.1. The BSE volume for the day was 456,598 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today : Bharat Forge volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1788 k

The trading volume yesterday was 618.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 456 k.

09 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1240.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1446.55 & 1209 yesterday to end at 1240.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

