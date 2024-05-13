Hello User
Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Forge stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 1412.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1397.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Forge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Forge Stock Price Today

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : Bharat Forge's stock opened at 1421.65 and closed at 1412.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1437.05, while the low was 1389.85. The market capitalization stood at 65,049.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1463.3 and 753.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,605 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bharat Forge has decreased by -0.97% and is currently trading at 1383.60. Over the past year, Bharat Forge's shares have increased by 79.61% to 1383.60, while the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.62%
3 Months4.8%
6 Months34.33%
YTD12.87%
1 Year79.61%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Forge share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Forge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11425.73Support 11377.73
Resistance 21455.87Support 21359.87
Resistance 31473.73Support 31329.73
13 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Forge share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1180.0, 15.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1346.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6545
    Buy810108
    Hold2224
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell5444
13 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Today : Bharat Forge volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2264 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Forge share price Live :Bharat Forge closed at ₹1412.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1437.05 & 1389.85 yesterday to end at 1412.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

