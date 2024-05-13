Bharat Forge Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today : Bharat Forge's stock opened at ₹1421.65 and closed at ₹1412.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1437.05, while the low was ₹1389.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹65,049.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹1463.3 and ₹753.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,605 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Bharat Forge has decreased by -0.97% and is currently trading at ₹1383.60. Over the past year, Bharat Forge's shares have increased by 79.61% to ₹1383.60, while the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.62%
|3 Months
|4.8%
|6 Months
|34.33%
|YTD
|12.87%
|1 Year
|79.61%
The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Forge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1425.73
|Support 1
|1377.73
|Resistance 2
|1455.87
|Support 2
|1359.87
|Resistance 3
|1473.73
|Support 3
|1329.73
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1180.0, 15.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1346.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|10
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|4
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 3.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1437.05 & ₹1389.85 yesterday to end at ₹1412.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
