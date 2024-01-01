Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹192.25 and a close price of ₹192.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹199.7 and a low of ₹191.3 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹67,360.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.7, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,151,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.