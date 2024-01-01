Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹192.25 and a close price of ₹192.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹199.7 and a low of ₹191.3 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹67,360.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.7, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,151,632 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹203.05, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 9.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value. It is important to note that this data is current and can change quickly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.26%
|3 Months
|34.63%
|6 Months
|120.82%
|YTD
|144.38%
|1 Year
|145.47%
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹193.45, which has increased by 0.85 points or 0.44% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 5,151,632 shares traded and closed at a price of ₹192.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!