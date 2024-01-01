Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 193.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of 192.25 and a close price of 192.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 199.7 and a low of 191.3 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is 67,360.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.7, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,151,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹203.05, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹193.45

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 203.05, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 9.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value. It is important to note that this data is current and can change quickly.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.26%
3 Months34.63%
6 Months120.82%
YTD144.38%
1 Year145.47%
01 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹193.45, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹192.6

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is 193.45, which has increased by 0.85 points or 0.44% compared to the previous trading session.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹192.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 5,151,632 shares traded and closed at a price of 192.6.

