Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Gains in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock opened at ₹226.2 and closed at ₹224.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹232.5, while the low was ₹219.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,199.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹243.3 and ₹66.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,634,940 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.