Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 227.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock opened at 226.2 and closed at 224.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 232.5, while the low was 219.85. The market capitalization stood at 79,199.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were 243.3 and 66.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,634,940 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is currently priced at 230, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 2.55.

01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 1,634,940 shares with a closing price of 224.65.

