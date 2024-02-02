Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹230.85 and closed at ₹228.25. The stock reached a high of ₹232.2 and a low of ₹223.1. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹79,216.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹234.4, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,188,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.