Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 193.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 199.35 and closed at 193.45. The stock reached a high of 204.65 and a low of 197. The market capitalization of BHEL is 69,066.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.7 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,587 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹193.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 4,608,587 shares. The closing price of the stock was 193.45.

