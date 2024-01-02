Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹199.35 and closed at ₹193.45. The stock reached a high of ₹204.65 and a low of ₹197. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹69,066.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.7 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,587 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

