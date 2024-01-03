Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 198.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 203.35 and closed at 198.35. The stock's high for the day was 204.95, while the low was 197.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at 70,355.09 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is 204.65, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock saw a trading volume of 6,281,551 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals had a trading volume of 6,281,551 shares. The closing price for the stock was 198.35.

