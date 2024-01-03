Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹203.35 and closed at ₹198.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹204.95, while the low was ₹197.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹70,355.09 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL is ₹204.65, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock saw a trading volume of 6,281,551 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.