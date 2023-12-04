Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees stock surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 170.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 171.6 and closed at 170.45. The stock reached a high of 174.15 and a low of 169.5. BHEL's market capitalization is 59,334.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5, while the 52-week low is 66.3. On the BSE, a total of 4,373,740 shares of BHEL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹174.9, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹170.4

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 174.9, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 4.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market, with an increase in price by 2.64% or 4.5. This could suggest that investors have shown confidence in the company, leading to an upward movement in its stock price.

04 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is 170.85, while the high price is 176.5.

04 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals December futures opened at 175.5 as against previous close of 171.85

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 172.6. The bid price is 173.15, and the offer price is 173.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 5250 and an offer quantity of 105,000. Open interest stands at 98,610,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹172.1, up 1% from yesterday's ₹170.4

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 172.1, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% and the net change is 1.7.

04 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.44%
3 Months21.34%
6 Months104.93%
YTD115.28%
1 Year101.42%
04 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹175, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹170.4

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is 175, which represents a 2.7% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, indicating a positive movement.

04 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹170.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals had a trading volume of 4,373,740 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 170.45.

