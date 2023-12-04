Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees stock surge in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹171.6 and closed at ₹170.45. The stock reached a high of ₹174.15 and a low of ₹169.5. BHEL's market capitalization is ₹59,334.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. On the BSE, a total of 4,373,740 shares of BHEL were traded.
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹174.9, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 4.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market, with an increase in price by 2.64% or ₹4.5. This could suggest that investors have shown confidence in the company, leading to an upward movement in its stock price.
The current day's low price for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is ₹170.85, while the high price is ₹176.5.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 172.6. The bid price is 173.15, and the offer price is 173.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 5250 and an offer quantity of 105,000. Open interest stands at 98,610,750.
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹172.1, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% and the net change is 1.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.44%
|3 Months
|21.34%
|6 Months
|104.93%
|YTD
|115.28%
|1 Year
|101.42%
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹175, which represents a 2.7% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, indicating a positive movement.
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals had a trading volume of 4,373,740 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹170.45.
