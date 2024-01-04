Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 194.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 202.1 and closed at 202.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high was recorded at 202.1, while the low was 193.5. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 67,726.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 204.95, and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 4,170,190.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 196.25 as against previous close of 195.15

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 194.85. The bid price stands at 195.4 with a bid quantity of 10,500. On the other hand, the offer price is 195.5 with an offer quantity of 52,500. The open interest for BHEL stands at 103,178,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹194.35, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹194.5

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the stock price is 194.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.15.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.84%
3 Months39.32%
6 Months109.14%
YTD0.44%
1 Year141.94%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹195.95, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹194.5

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the stock is priced at 195.95 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.75% and has gained 1.45 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹202.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,170,190. The closing price for the stock was 202.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.