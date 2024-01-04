Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹202.1 and closed at ₹202.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high was recorded at ₹202.1, while the low was ₹193.5. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹67,726.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹204.95, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 4,170,190.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.