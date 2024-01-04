Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹202.1 and closed at ₹202.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high was recorded at ₹202.1, while the low was ₹193.5. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹67,726.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹204.95, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 4,170,190.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 194.85. The bid price stands at 195.4 with a bid quantity of 10,500. On the other hand, the offer price is 195.5 with an offer quantity of 52,500. The open interest for BHEL stands at 103,178,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the stock price is ₹194.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.84%
|3 Months
|39.32%
|6 Months
|109.14%
|YTD
|0.44%
|1 Year
|141.94%
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹195.95 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.75% and has gained 1.45 points.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,170,190. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!