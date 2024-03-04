Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened at ₹236.85 and closed at ₹235.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹238.15, and the low was ₹235.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,124.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹243.3, and the low was ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 102,729 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.