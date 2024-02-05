Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 233.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 230.35 and closed at 227.5. The stock reached a high of 235.7 and a low of 229.6 throughout the day. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at 81,375.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 235.7, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,843,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹234.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹233.7

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 234.65. There has been a 0.41% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.95.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.32%
3 Months62.33%
6 Months136.28%
YTD20.8%
1 Year209.26%
05 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹233.7, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹227.5

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the stock price is 233.7, representing a 2.73% increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.2.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹227.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 1,843,518 shares. The closing price for the stock was 227.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!