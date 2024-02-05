Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees uptick in trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹230.35 and closed at ₹227.5. The stock reached a high of ₹235.7 and a low of ₹229.6 throughout the day. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at ₹81,375.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹235.7, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,843,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.