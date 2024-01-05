Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹195.95 and closed at ₹194.5. The stock reached a high of ₹196.85 and a low of ₹191.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹67,917.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,010 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.