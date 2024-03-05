Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 12.23 %. The stock closed at 235.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹237 and closed at ₹235.85. The stock reached a high of ₹271.2 and a low of ₹237 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL was ₹92,170.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹243.3 and the 52-week low was ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 11,488,343 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:04:26 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹235.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 11,488,343 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of BHEL stock was ₹235.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!