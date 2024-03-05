Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹237 and closed at ₹235.85. The stock reached a high of ₹271.2 and a low of ₹237 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL was ₹92,170.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹243.3 and the 52-week low was ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 11,488,343 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.