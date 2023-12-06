Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 174.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
13.23%
3 Months
21.2%
6 Months
110.73%
YTD
123.11%
1 Year
101.6%
06 Dec 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹176.75, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹174.1
06 Dec 2023, 08:03:23 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!