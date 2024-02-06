Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹235.7 and closed at ₹233.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹243.3, while the low was ₹232.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹81,932.95 crore. BHEL's 52-week high is the same as the opening price at ₹235.7, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,772 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

