Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 233.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 235.7 and closed at 233.7. The stock's high for the day was 243.3, while the low was 232.35. The company's market capitalization is 81,932.95 crore. BHEL's 52-week high is the same as the opening price at 235.7, and the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,772 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹235.3, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹233.7

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 235.3. There has been a 0.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6 points.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹233.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) had a trading volume of 1,727,772 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 233.7.

