Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Up in Positive Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 264.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹265.85 and closed at ₹264.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹271.55 and a low of ₹254.6. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at ₹92,239.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹271.2 and the 52-week low is ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,458,792 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:36:40 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
18.29%
3 Months
41.48%
6 Months
92.05%
YTD
37.33%
1 Year
254.87%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02:20 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹264.9, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹264.7
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹264.9 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:04:23 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹264.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) recorded a trading volume of 4,458,792 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for BHEL stock was ₹264.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!