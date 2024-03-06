Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Up in Positive Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹265.85 and closed at ₹264.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹271.55 and a low of ₹254.6. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at ₹92,239.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹271.2 and the 52-week low is ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,458,792 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.