Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Up in Positive Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹265.85 and closed at ₹264.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹271.55 and a low of ₹254.6. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at ₹92,239.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹271.2 and the 52-week low is ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,458,792 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.29%
|3 Months
|41.48%
|6 Months
|92.05%
|YTD
|37.33%
|1 Year
|254.87%
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹264.9 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) recorded a trading volume of 4,458,792 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for BHEL stock was ₹264.7.
