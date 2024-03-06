Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Up in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 264.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 265.85 and closed at 264.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 271.55 and a low of 254.6. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at 92,239.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 271.2 and the 52-week low is 67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,458,792 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.29%
3 Months41.48%
6 Months92.05%
YTD37.33%
1 Year254.87%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹264.9, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹264.7

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is 264.9 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹264.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) recorded a trading volume of 4,458,792 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for BHEL stock was 264.7.

