Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals: Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at a price of ₹129.75 and closed at ₹127.25. The stock had a high of ₹129.75 and a low of ₹127.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹44,640.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹59.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 151,594 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹127.25 The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is ₹129, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 06 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (+19.28%) & ₹2.95 (+18.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 06 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.8 (-24.32%) & ₹1.45 (-25.64%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Heavy Electricals 129.0 1.75 1.38 148.95 59.9 44918.62 Suzlon Energy 29.44 -0.25 -0.84 29.69 6.6 36720.77 Thermax 3087.0 -11.9 -0.38 3227.85 1830.35 34764.21 Aia Engineering 3440.7 -14.15 -0.41 3824.75 2385.0 32452.81 Voltas 881.1 0.85 0.1 935.65 737.6 29154.25

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹127.25 The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is ₹129.15 with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 1.9. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.49% or ₹1.9. Share Via

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of ₹127.9 and a high of ₹129.75 today.

Bharat Heavy Electricals October futures opened at 129.0 as against previous close of 127.75 Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 128.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 128.55, while the offer price stands at 128.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 31500 and an offer quantity of 31500. The open interest is recorded at 107604000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹127.25 on last trading day On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 151,594 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹127.25.