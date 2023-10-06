Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals: Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at a price of ₹129.75 and closed at ₹127.25. The stock had a high of ₹129.75 and a low of ₹127.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹44,640.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹59.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 151,594 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹127.25
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is ₹129, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals
Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 06 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (+19.28%) & ₹2.95 (+18.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 06 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.8 (-24.32%) & ₹1.45 (-25.64%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|129.0
|1.75
|1.38
|148.95
|59.9
|44918.62
|Suzlon Energy
|29.44
|-0.25
|-0.84
|29.69
|6.6
|36720.77
|Thermax
|3087.0
|-11.9
|-0.38
|3227.85
|1830.35
|34764.21
|Aia Engineering
|3440.7
|-14.15
|-0.41
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32452.81
|Voltas
|881.1
|0.85
|0.1
|935.65
|737.6
|29154.25
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹127.25
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is ₹129.15 with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 1.9. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.49% or ₹1.9.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of ₹127.9 and a high of ₹129.75 today.
Bharat Heavy Electricals October futures opened at 129.0 as against previous close of 127.75
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 128.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 128.55, while the offer price stands at 128.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 31500 and an offer quantity of 31500. The open interest is recorded at 107604000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹127.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 151,594 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹127.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!