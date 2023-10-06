Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals: Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 127.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at a price of 129.75 and closed at 127.25. The stock had a high of 129.75 and a low of 127.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is 44,640.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.95, while the 52-week low is 59.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 151,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹127.25

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is 129, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals

Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 06 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.95 (+19.28%) & 2.95 (+18.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 06 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.8 (-24.32%) & 1.45 (-25.64%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

06 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals129.01.751.38148.9559.944918.62
Suzlon Energy29.44-0.25-0.8429.696.636720.77
Thermax3087.0-11.9-0.383227.851830.3534764.21
Aia Engineering3440.7-14.15-0.413824.752385.032452.81
Voltas881.10.850.1935.65737.629154.25
06 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹127.25

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is 129.15 with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 1.9. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.49% or 1.9.

06 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of 127.9 and a high of 129.75 today.

06 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals October futures opened at 129.0 as against previous close of 127.75

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 128.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 128.55, while the offer price stands at 128.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 31500 and an offer quantity of 31500. The open interest is recorded at 107604000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

06 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹127.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 151,594 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 127.25.

