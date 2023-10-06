Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals: Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at a price of ₹129.75 and closed at ₹127.25. The stock had a high of ₹129.75 and a low of ₹127.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹44,640.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹59.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 151,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.