Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees positive trading day

2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 231.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of 236.8 and a close price of 235.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 236.8, while the low was 228.45. The market capitalization for BHEL is 80,679.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.3, and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,689,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹232.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹231.7

The current price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is 232.8, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 1.1.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹235.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,689,817. The closing price of BHEL shares on this day was 235.3.

