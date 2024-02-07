Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees positive trading day

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹236.8 and a close price of ₹235.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹236.8, while the low was ₹228.45. The market capitalization for BHEL is ₹80,679.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.3, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,689,817 shares.

