Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees positive trading day

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹236.8 and a close price of ₹235.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹236.8, while the low was ₹228.45. The market capitalization for BHEL is ₹80,679.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.3, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,689,817 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is ₹232.8, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 1.1.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,689,817. The closing price of BHEL shares on this day was ₹235.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!