Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Slides in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.66 %. The stock closed at 264.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹270.6 and closed at ₹264.9. The stock reached a high of ₹271.9 and a low of ₹249.7. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹88,862.26 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹271.55 and the low was at ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,242,878 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 09:02:26 AM IST
07 Mar 2024, 08:02:08 AM IST
