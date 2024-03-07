Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Slides in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹270.6 and closed at ₹264.9. The stock reached a high of ₹271.9 and a low of ₹249.7. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹88,862.26 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹271.55 and the low was at ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,242,878 shares traded.

