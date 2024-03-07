Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.66 %. The stock closed at 264.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 270.6 and closed at 264.9. The stock reached a high of 271.9 and a low of 249.7. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 88,862.26 crore. The 52-week high was at 271.55 and the low was at 67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 4,242,878 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹255.2, down -3.66% from yesterday's ₹264.9

Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is priced at 255.2, with a decrease of 3.66% in percentage change and a net change of -9.7. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance for the day.

07 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹264.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 4,242,878 shares with a closing price of 264.9.

