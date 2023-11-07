Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 130 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 129.15 and closed at 128.55. The stock had a high of 131.15 and a low of 127.65. The market capitalization of BHEL is 45,266.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.95, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 769,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is 128.9 and the high price is 130.75.

07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹130.3, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹130

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 130.3, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% from the previous trading session and has gained 0.3 points.

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals November futures opened at 130.65 as against previous close of 130.8

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 129.95. The bid price is 130.55 and the offer price is 130.6. The offer quantity is 15750 and the bid quantity is 5250. The open interest is 97245750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹130, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹128.55

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is 130, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and has gained 1.45 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.75%
3 Months36.69%
6 Months59.38%
YTD64.2%
1 Year71.01%
07 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹130, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹128.55

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price of the stock is 130. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a positive movement in the stock's price. The net change is 1.45, which suggests that the stock has increased by 1.45.

07 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹128.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 769,991. The closing price for the shares was 128.55.

