Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹129.15 and closed at ₹128.55. The stock had a high of ₹131.15 and a low of ₹127.65. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹45,266.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 769,991 shares.
The current day's low price for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is ₹128.9 and the high price is ₹130.75.
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹130.3, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% from the previous trading session and has gained 0.3 points.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 129.95. The bid price is 130.55 and the offer price is 130.6. The offer quantity is 15750 and the bid quantity is 5250. The open interest is 97245750.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.75%
|3 Months
|36.69%
|6 Months
|59.38%
|YTD
|64.2%
|1 Year
|71.01%
