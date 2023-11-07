Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹129.15 and closed at ₹128.55. The stock had a high of ₹131.15 and a low of ₹127.65. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹45,266.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 769,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.